LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

LCNB stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.