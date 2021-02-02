Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $42.39 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,888 shares of company stock valued at $122,495 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after purchasing an additional 632,889 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

