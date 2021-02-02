LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 2,906,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 133,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 57.17% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

