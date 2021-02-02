Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Up 8.2%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 138,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $261.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

