Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Sells $1,183,514.22 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Laurence Stein sold 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,514.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,964.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laurence Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Laurence Stein sold 4,346 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $1,232,004.08.

FRLG traded up $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $251.57. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $254.29.

