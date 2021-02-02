Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli Buys 1,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $16,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,833.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli purchased 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 522,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

