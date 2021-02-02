Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $301.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

