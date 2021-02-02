Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.58. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

