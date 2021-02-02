Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

