L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $173.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.