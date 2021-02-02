Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Hits $287.36 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $287.36 million and $65.83 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,280,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,772,817 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.