KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Cap Tops $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00840004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.70 or 0.04809702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014391 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.