Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

CTLT stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. 24,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,170. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

