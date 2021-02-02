Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 890 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock worth $20,843,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $761.64. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,970. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $707.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.98.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

