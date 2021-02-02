Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $63,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.33. 154,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

