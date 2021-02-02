Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $40,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.