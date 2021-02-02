Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,377. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.