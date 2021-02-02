Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $46.72 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.53% of IAA worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

