Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $43.88 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,961,960 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.74% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $43,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

LGND traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $198.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

