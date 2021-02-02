Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 280,330 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,401.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280,330 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded up $7.51 on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. 160,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,225. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

