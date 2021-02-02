Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $21.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

