Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 13,783 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. 25,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,187. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

