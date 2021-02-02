Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

