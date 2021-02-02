Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

KKPNF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 32,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.09.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

