Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 558.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 319,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

