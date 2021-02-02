Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading Up 6.7%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.17. Approximately 536,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 493,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after buying an additional 851,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kirby by 586.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3,890.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 267,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

