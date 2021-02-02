Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.42

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 15279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. CLSA began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,581,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,866,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,644,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 209,704 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.