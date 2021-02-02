Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 99.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.