Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.