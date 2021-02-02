KIMCHI.finance Market Capitalization Tops $3.93 Million (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $254,731.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 989,299,350 tokens. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

