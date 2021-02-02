Kimball International (KBAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Kimball International has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

