Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

