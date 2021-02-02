KeyCorp Comments on Aspen Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AZPN opened at $134.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $147.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.