KeyCorp Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $150.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,908 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bill.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bill.com by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

