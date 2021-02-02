Key Financial Inc Takes $136,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

