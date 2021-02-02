Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 500 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -323.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $1.41. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

