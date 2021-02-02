Key Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 455 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

