Key Financial Inc Invests $129,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

