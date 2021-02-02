Key Financial Inc Invests $112,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

