Key Financial Inc Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.