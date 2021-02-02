Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,000 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

