Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 1,355 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 269,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.