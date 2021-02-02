Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.