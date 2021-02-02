Kevin A. Stephens Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CCI opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 66,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.