Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 468,004 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 383,339 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after buying an additional 329,535 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 298,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.