Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $514,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

