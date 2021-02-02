Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9,240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

