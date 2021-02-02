Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,882 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

