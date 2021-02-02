Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,506 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6,053.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.