Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,988 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCB. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

NCB opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.44%. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

